EFCC, Indian Govt to Increase Collaboration in Anti-Corruption Fight

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Indian government have agreed to pull more of their energies together in the fight against corruption and economic crimes in Nigeria and India.

The India High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur pledged his government’s commitment in this direction, while on working visit to EFCC Headquarters on Thursday, October 3, 2019, and sought collaboration from the EFCC.

According to Thakur, the synergy will further advance the ties between the two nations in the areas of security, information communication technology (ICT), education, business, digital forensics, intelligence gathering and sharing on cyber and economic crimes.

The India High Commissioner noted that though Nigeria and India have come a long way, a lot needed to be done between the two nations to increase inter-government relationships and flow of information, especially in the areas of security.

He noted that Nigeria was Indian’s strong partner in technological development, trade, commerce and technical training.

“Nigeria is the largest training partner of India in Africa; nearly 50 thousand Indians are in Nigeria. We will be glad to come to you when we have challenges,” he said.

In his response, the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, expressed delight in the visit and appreciated the giant strides of Indian in technology and development. He praised the Indian government for manpower development and technical assistance it offers to anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria.

He tasked the High Commissioner on affording capacity building opportunities to the EFCC, especially in the areas of digital forensic, given the fact that India has proven capacity in ICT.

“We also thank you for the technical training assistance for law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, which 250 citizens have benefited from and we are prepared to work with the Indian government the more because Nigeria and India have a historic relationship,” Magu stated.