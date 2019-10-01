EFCC grills Zamfara INEC officials over staff allowance diversion

The Sokoto Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Zamfara State, over alleged conspiracy, breach of trust and criminal diversion of Ad Hoc staff allowance to the tune of N84, 696,000.

Those arrested were the Administrative Secretary, Hassan Sidi Aliyu; Head of Operations, Hussain Jafar; State Accountant, Abdullahi Yusuf Abubakar, and Abdulmumin Usman.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that one Abdullahi Nasiru wrote the Commission, claiming that all the Adhoc staff used during the 2019 presidential and gubernatorial elections in Zamfara State were not paid their N6,000 movement allowance each for the two elections.

He alleged that what the Commission paid to them in Zamfara was different from what other states paid their Adhoc staff.

According to the petitioner, INEC allegedly paid its staff N9, 000 in Zamfara, while other states including Sokoto paid N12,000 to Adhoc staff used during the polls.

The statement said: “Investigation by the EFCC revealed that none of the 10,500 presiding officers who participated in the elections were paid their entitlements commutatively put at N84, 696,000.

“Effort is being made by the Commission to recover the money criminally diverted by the three INEC heads of department and Electoral Officers of the 14 local governments in Zamfara State namely; Abdullahi Sambawa (Zurmi LGA), Aliyu Jafaru Goronyo ( Maradun LGA), Balarabe Ahmed S Gobir ( Gummi LGA), Amadu Ibrahim (Gusau LGA), Mohammed Bashir Musa ( Kaura Namoda LGA), Dalhatu Usman Musa (Birnin Magaji LGA), Abdulmumin Usman (Maru LGA), Muhammad Nasir Saidu (Talatu Mafara LGA), Abdullahi A. Ukashatu (Tsafe LGA), Tukur Garba Kaita (Bungudu LGA), Salihu Musa Abdullahi (Bukuyun LGA), Sadiq Abdullahi (Fari Anka LGA), Lawali Muhammed (Argungu Bakura LGA), Jafaru Gide (Shinkafi LGA), Tanimu Muhammad (Shinkafi LGA) and Hassan Abdullahi (Shinkafi LGA).

“The suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.”

Vanguard