EFCC frees 13 out of 94 ‘Yahoo Boys’ arrested in Osogbo nightclub

On 10:07 am

13 out of 94 arrested suspected ‘Yahoo boys’  by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, in Ibadan, Oyo State have been freed.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Vanguard recalls that 94 suspects were arrested on Sunday night after the agency raided three Night Clubs in Osogbo and Iwo towns, in Osun State.

The raid, it was learnt, resulted in the arrest of 94 suspects and the recovery of several exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.

The name of the major club, according to EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren is ‘Club Secret Underground’,

He also added that the nightclub was located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway of the Osun State capital.

However, Bright Igeleke, Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent of the EFCC in the state told Channels TV that 13 persons out of 94 suspects were exonerated and released after preliminary investigations found them to be innocent.

He added that the latest arrests are an indication of the resolve of the commission to rid the country of economic and financial crimes.

“So far, at least 152 convictions have been made on internet fraud and related offenses,” Igeleke added.

