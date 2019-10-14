The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Monday arrested two employees of Communication Trend Limited, Prisca Isaac, who is a Sales Representative and Nwosu Precious, a Technician at 111 Atiku Abubakar Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for alleged illegal transmission of broadcast signals of Multichoice (DSTV) to Uyo and environs without authorisation.

A statement issued by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the company allegedly charges N3, 500.00 and N7, 500.00 monthly as subscription fees to its customers using DSTV and other decoders without permission.

The statement read: “The arrest followed a petition alleging breach of Multichoice’s English Premiership broadcast rights. During the arrest, the following items were recovered: two DSTV Decoders, one GOTV Decoder, 28 Well-AV encoders, three Transmitters mode ADC Telecommunications, three Modulators, two UBS DTX 1008 Transmitters, two Startimes Decoders, one Omovo TV Decoder, one Trendy TV Decoder, one CTL N7, 500 Subscription Recharge Cards, one CTL N3, 500 Subscription Recharge Card, Tiger T1000 Decoder and one Starsat Decoder.

“The suspects will be charged to court when the investigation is concluded.”

Vanguard