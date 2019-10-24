EFCC arrests two brothers, eight others for alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal office, has arrested two brothers and eight others over their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other fraud-related crimes.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin.

Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested on Monday at Basin Area of Ilorin, following intelligence reports over their involvement in internet fraud and other fraud-related crimes.

He said: “The suspects are – Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Tolu Ogundowole, Tosin Ogundowole, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar, and Temitope Bambo.

“Two of the suspects – Tolu and Tosin Ogundowole are brothers of the same parent.

“Items recovered from the suspects include charms, phones, laptops, fake currency among others.

“The suspects will soon be charged to court.” (NAN)

