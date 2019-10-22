Vanguard Logo

EFCC arrests Mompha with 5 wristwatches worth N20m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering.

Ismaila Mustapha ( a.k.a Mompha)

The suspect was arrested on Friday 18 October 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirate following series of actionable intelligence reports linking him to organised transnational cyber fraud and money laundering.

Ismaila allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the cover of being a Bureau de Change operator, to launder his proceeds of crime.

A statement by the Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said that the suspect had volunteered useful information while an investigation continues.

Wilson said that at the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total value of over twenty million naira (N20, 000, 000: 00) was recovered from him.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” Uwujaren said.

