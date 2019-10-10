EFCC arrests Delta Urhobo Chief for Internet Fraud

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a traditional chief from Agbarho kingdom in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State for alleged internet fraud popularly known as yahoo-yahoo.

The arrest of the chief (name withheld) was carried out on Wednesday by operatives of the anti-graft agency from the Benin zonal office.

Giving details of the operation to Vanguard on Wednesday, a security source from the Ughelli Police Area Command said the arrest is sequel to a petition by a new generation bank to the commission following complaints by a Canadian.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the chief aged 34, was arrested at his Ughelli residence by the operatives who came in a white unmarked bus.

The source said: “Though they (EFCC operatives) did not announce their presence in the divisional police station when they arrived, we later got wind of their operation in Ughelli.

“Information made available to us reveals that the arrest of the suspect was sequel to a petition from a new generation bank following complaints by a female Canadian resident claiming the suspected defrauded her of some monies.

“She claimed to have transferred the sum of 390,950.34 Canadian dollar to two different accounts of the bank based on a scam being perpetrated by the suspect.”

vanguard