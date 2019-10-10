Breaking News
Translate

EFCC arrests Delta Urhobo Chief for Internet Fraud

On 4:42 pmIn Newsby

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a traditional chief from Agbarho kingdom in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State for alleged internet fraud popularly known as yahoo-yahoo.

EFCC arraigns six undergraduate for internet fraud
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The arrest of the chief (name withheld) was carried out on Wednesday by operatives of the anti-graft agency from the Benin zonal office.

Giving details of the operation to Vanguard on Wednesday, a security source from the Ughelli Police Area Command said the arrest is sequel to a petition by a new generation bank to the commission following complaints by a Canadian.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the chief aged 34, was arrested at his Ughelli residence by the operatives who came in a white unmarked bus.

The source said: “Though they (EFCC operatives) did not announce their presence in the divisional police station when they arrived, we later got wind of their operation in Ughelli.

“Information made available to us reveals that the arrest of the suspect was sequel to a petition from a new generation bank following complaints by a female Canadian resident claiming the suspected defrauded her of some monies.

“She claimed to have transferred the sum of 390,950.34 Canadian dollar to two different accounts of the bank based on a scam being perpetrated by the suspect.”

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.