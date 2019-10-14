Vanguard Logo

EFCC arrests 94 suspected internet fraudsters at Osogbo nightclub

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested 94 suspected internet fraudsters at a Osogbo -based nightclub notorious for hosting parties for suspected fraudsters.

A statement issued by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the fraudsters were arrested during a raid on the nightclub and 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items were seized from the suspects.

The statement said: “Popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’, the nightclub is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway of the Osun State capital.

“The wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13, during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.

“A discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence.

“The confirmation led to the mega raid effected on Monday.

“The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and those indicted would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

 

