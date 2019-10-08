EFCC arraigns six undergraduate for internet fraud

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, yesterday arraigned six alleged internet fraudsters before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division.

The accused persons are Hammed Muftau Adewale, Hammed Adebola Tobiloba, Olagunju Olayiwola Ojo, Adeagbo Adedeji Rasheed Abiodun, Arowojobe Taoreed Oluwaseun and Babatunde Abdulkudus Akorede.

The defendants were arraigned separately on sundry charges that border on forgery, fake representation, obtaining money under false pretence and Internet-related offences.

They all pleaded not guilty to their respective charges when read to them.

Due to their plea, EFCC counsels prayed the court for trial dates and order to remand them in prison pending the next adjourn dates for their cases.

The presiding judge granted the prayer as she adjourned the cases against Arowojobe, Babatunde and Hammed Muftau to October 21, 2019, for trial and/or plea bargain while ordering that they are remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service, Agodi.

For Hammed Adebola, Olagunju and Babatunde, their trial and/or plea bargain were scheduled for October 30. They are also to be remanded at the same prison till the adjourned date.

vanguard