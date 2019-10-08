Breaking News
Translate

EFCC arraigns six undergraduate for internet fraud

On 7:40 pmIn Newsby

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, yesterday arraigned six alleged internet fraudsters before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division.

EFCC arraigns six undergraduate for internet fraud
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The accused persons are Hammed Muftau Adewale, Hammed Adebola Tobiloba, Olagunju Olayiwola Ojo, Adeagbo Adedeji Rasheed Abiodun, Arowojobe Taoreed Oluwaseun and Babatunde Abdulkudus Akorede.

The defendants were arraigned separately on sundry charges that border on forgery, fake representation, obtaining money under false pretence and Internet-related offences.

They all pleaded not guilty to their respective charges when read to them.

Due to their plea, EFCC counsels prayed the court for trial dates and order to remand them in prison pending the next adjourn dates for their cases.

The presiding judge granted the prayer as she adjourned the cases against Arowojobe, Babatunde and Hammed Muftau to October 21, 2019, for trial and/or plea bargain while ordering that they are remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service, Agodi.

For Hammed Adebola, Olagunju and Babatunde, their trial and/or plea bargain were scheduled for October 30. They are also to be remanded at the same prison till the adjourned date.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.