EFCC arraigns Maina, son under heavy security

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a former chairman of Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reforms Committee, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The anti-graft agency arraigned Maina on Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja under heavy security.

Maina’s son, Faisal, is also being arraigned in the same court on a separate but similar charge.

Maina and his son appeared in court dressed in white caftans and dark blue caps.

The EFCC is arraigning Maina on a 12-count charge bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.”

Justice Folasade Giwa-Ogunbanjo had on Tuesday ordered the temporary forfeiture of 23 property linked to Maina.

The judge gave the order following an ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC.

Maina is accused of being involved in pension fraud running into over N100 billion.

The Federal Civil Service Commission dismissed him in 2013 for “absconding from duty” but he returned to the country in 2017 and was reinstated as a director in the interior ministry.

Following outrage, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his dismissal and demanded a probe of his recall

