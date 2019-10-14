Edwin van der Sar wants to become Manchester United’s director of football

Former Ajax and Machester United goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar has admitted his interest in taking up the role of Machester United’s director of football.

Luis Campos, a close pal of the side’s former manager, Jose Mourinho has hinted some days ago the club desperately needs a sporting director to balance the sporting side with the economic aspect.

Getting someone to fill the role of the sporting director is expected to take some responsibility off the executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and manager, Solksjaer.

“Besides my family, the wife, kids and friends, I have two loves in my life – Ajax, who scouted me and gave me the chance to shine in the world of football and Manchester United, who helped me to develop even at the end of my career,” he told Planet Futbol TV.

“‘Of course I’d be interested in a position, but at first I think I need to learn a little bit more here at Ajax and develop myself even further.

“Let’s see what the future brings, United is a fantastic club, with a great following all over the world.”

Van der Sar spent six years at Old Trafford, winning four Premier League titles while saving the decisive penalty in the 2008 Champions League final, and the 48-year-old believes he could be suited to the role his former club are looking for.

The former United goalkeeper is presently a chief executive at Ajax where he has overseen a remarkable rise involving the Dutch side’s exceptional academy.

Vanguard News Nigeria.