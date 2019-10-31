By Elizabeth Uwandu

THE Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Folasade Adefisayo, yesterday, called for the revamping of the education sector to meet up with 21st-century reality.

Adefisayo, represented by Director, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, Mrs. Abiola Ayeni, in her keynote address at the AIFA Reading Society Young Writers awards held in Lagos, said: “Education is the bedrock for achieving the Sustainable Development Goal for teaching and learning because the future is now. And it remains the focal point for development as it empowers people to take on the world and change it.”

Chairman of the occasion was Professor Enase Okonedo, Dean, Lagos Business School and the President of the Society., who spoke on Repositioning Education in Nigeria for Relevance in the 21st Century, said: “While the quality of life through creativity, productivity, entrepreneurship and advancement in technology are enhanced through education, children need to have access to basic education that entails the continuous use technology to drive innovation and creativity.”

Vanguard