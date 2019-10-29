Edo: Residence of 'sacked' council chairman attacked

Seeks redress over removal

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The crisis rocking Edo State All Progressives Congress, APC, continued with a reported attack at the residence of the former chairman of Etsako West local government area, Yakubu Musa situated in GRA area of Auchi, Etsako West local government area by unknown gunmen.

The national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the deputy governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shiabu are from the local government area.

Musa also told Vanguard that he was also going to seek redress on his removal as he alleged that there was no due process just as he expressed shock that he would be punished for a fraud that he discovered and reported the matter and police investigated.

It was gathered that some bullet pellets were reportedly recovered from the attendant’s bedroom and the incident has been reported at the Divisional Police Station, Auchi for investigation and necessary action.

READ ALSO: Edo PDP supporters protest LG polls in Estako West

Confirming the attack on his house on Monday, Yakubu told Vanguard that the attack which happened on Saturday morning has already been reported to the police and he also said he would seek redressed on his purported removal from office. “Yes, my house was attacked by gunmen, there were people in the house, the matter has been reported to the police.”

It would be recalled that Musa was removed over an alleged N46 million fraud and Obaseki, while swearing-in his vice Alhaji Osumah Imonofi said investigations by a panel constituted by the state government revealed that the former LG boss, Musa, was engaged in fraudulent activities and lacked the ability to supervise the staff of the Council.

But speaking on his removal from office, Musa said “I will seek redress on the illegal action against me because I was never invited by any committee because none was set up. How can they take such an action against me? I discovered the fraud reported it and the police investigated and the culprits arrested.

He laid his predicament at the feet of the deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shiabu who he accused of not being favourably disposed to him as chairman of the council.

He said “How can the State Governor say that I employed the chief culprit of the fraud, Mr. Danjuma Saliu Abdulahi when indeed my administration neither sought for approval to employ anybody nor employed anyone under any guise in an already overstaffed Local Government? Is it that the Governor is ill-informed on this matter or the statement was to give credence to his malicious attempt to tie me to the fraud at all cost?

He said it was the council that informed the Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) on the findings and demanded that the agency make a refund of the lost sums.

vanguard