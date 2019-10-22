Edo police quizzes FRSC personnel over alleged murder of passenger

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The police in Edo state has reportedly quizzed the head of Abudu outpost of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo state, one Ogbemi Olu over allegation that four of his men allegedly beat to death a passenger identified as Odion Omafo Samuel for allegedly shielding his driver from being extorted.

The officers were identified as Francis Igboh, Sunday Ogi, Samson Alolade and Joseph Onolade serving at Abudu outpost of FRSC.

It was gathered that the deceased passenger said to be 36 years old had hired Audi 80 car and was travelling in it with its driver when the embattled FRSC personnel flagged it down at Owuahe Hill, Agbor Road in Edo on Monday, October 14, 2019.

The deceased passenger was said to have aided his driver to put up resistance against alleged extortion attempts initiated by the FRSC officers.

The altercation that ensued between the officers and the passenger paved the way for the driver to flee the scene, living him at the mercy of the operatives.

The FRSC personnel were alleged to have descended on the passenger who they chased to a nearby bush and allegedly beat him to death.

The driver of the vehicle had gone back to the family of his passenger where he picked him to relate what happened but that he was accused of kidnapping and they handed him over to the police in Abudu.

Police investigation, however, led to the arrest of two of the FRSC officers who eventually took investigators to the bush where the decomposing body of the victim was reportedly evacuated on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Vanguard gathered that two of the FRSC personnel Francis Igboh and Samson Alolade are currently in the custody of the police while efforts were on to apprehend the other two; Joseph Onolade and Sunday Ogi.

But a source in FRSC unofficially confirmed the incident to Vanguard but said it was the action of the passenger that provoked FRSC personnel. “He was not the driver of the vehicle and from what we gathered, he snatched the ticket from our personnel when they wanted to book the driver for an offence.





“We don’t carry gun, but that ticket is as important to us as the gun carried by a policeman. We always advise passengers to always allow drivers engage FRSC personnel because the drivers know the law”

The Edo State sector commander of FRSC, Anthony Oko said the police is handling the incident.

The spokesman, Edo State Police Command DSP Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the incident.

“Our operatives in the homicide section of the State Criminal and Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID), police headquarters, Benin City are investigating the case.

“It is a case of murder”. DSP Nwabuzor stated.

