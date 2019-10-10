Breaking News
Translate

Edo partners anti corruption initiative to enhance accountability

On 5:03 pmIn Newsby

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State Government in collaboration with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), programme has deployed an Audit Template to enhance transparency and accountability in its procurement process.

Edo, Obaseki
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Edo State Public Procurement Agency, Mr. Henry Idogun who disclosed this yesterday in Benin. said the deployment of the template became necessary in order to deepen procurement reforms and enhance its sustainability.

He explained that a comprehensive Audit Template to track activities from project conception, through the procurement and completion process was critical to entrenching the right procurement culture.

Idogun commended RoLAC for collaborating with the State government in bringing to fruition the development and deployment of the Audit Template, which he said, “has for a while been on the State’s wish-list.”

He said, “with the enormity of infrastructural development and clear-cut institutional reforms, investors will have no choice but to see Edo State as their preferred investment destination in the country. There is a direct relationship between infrastructural development, strong and functional institutions and the ease of doing business.”

He expressed gratitude to all the staff of the Agency and other stakeholders especially procurement officers from the eighteen Local Governments Areas (LGAs), who not only participated but displayed unparalleled commitment and enthusiasm throughout the programme.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.