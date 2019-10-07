Breaking News
Edo LGAs get N3.112bn allocation in september, as IGR rises by 21%

BY Gabriel Enogholase, Benin City

Edo State Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared the sum of N3.112 billion as the total allocation accrued to the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state from the Federation Account for the month of September and shared in October 2019.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state

Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area, Hon. Jenkins Osunde, said this at the end of the monthly JAAC meeting, presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki, at Government House, in Benin City yesterday,

He explained that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the month of September was N224, 656,022 and rose by 21.1 percent compared to the IGR recorded in the month of August.

Osunde added hat the total salaries for teachers and non-teachers under the  Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) was N921, 344, 574, while local government pension fund contribution stood at N439, 860,551.

He said N100 million was set aside for payment of pension arrears, adding, “Net allocation to LGAs stands at N1, 322, 823, 710 while the total amount transferred to LGAs stands at N1, 307, 263,455.”

Osunde, who is also Chairman, Edo Chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), disclosed that the total deduction from the LGAs was N1,789, 227, 367 while funds for Ward Development Committees gulped N10 million.

