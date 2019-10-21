Edo indigenes in Italy back Obaseki’s second term bid

As political intrigues build-up ahead of the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, a group of Edo indigenes in Palermo, Italy, have thrown their weight behind the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid, in recognition of his development strides.

The group under the aegis of Edo Association of Palermo gave the endorsement at a dinner organized in honour of a delegation of Edo indigenes from Nigeria that visited the City.

Leader of the group, Pastor Mike Oputteh, said Edo indigenes in Italy have been following trends at home as regards the build-up to the 2020 governorship election and noted that Obaseki must be allowed to complete his second term in office.

He said the achievements recorded by the governor in less than 3 years in office is evident for all to see, suing for a second ticket for the governor

Noting that the association, which is non-political, is supportive of any administration that will put the interest of the state first before any political or parochial consideration, he assured that they would mobilize other indigenes in other cities of Europe to ensure that Obaseki is voted for a second term.

An Edo businessman resident in Palermo, Osagie Henry, said he visited Edo state about 2 months ago and was amazed by the development recorded by the Obaseki’s government.

According to him, “What we are saying here is that Obaseki has performed. Today, you can come and invest without any hoodlums harassing you. The criminal activities of the Community Development Association (CDA) groups and the banning of illegal ticketing are today a thing of the past and we are happy about it.”

