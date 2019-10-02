Edo Govt to partner association for establishment of automobile park

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration will partner with the state chapter of the Motor Dealers Association of Nigeria to establish a world-class automobile park in the state.

The governor said this while receiving Executive members of the Association on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin on Wednesday.

The Governor said the idea was to have a one-stop-shop automobile market that “goes beyond sales of second-hand vehicles.“ He said the state government had acquired a 20-hectare parcel of land for the development of the proposed automobile park which he said would be close to the Benin Industrial Park.

“We have done some preliminary design of the automobile park, but we want to partner with the Motor Dealers Association on the execution of the park. “The park will accommodate motor dealers; have workshops and other supporting businesses such as spare parts sales and manufacturing and car testing services,“ Governor Obaseki said.

The governor said the Government Science and Technical Colleges in the state were training people who would provide some of the needed technical skills in the automobile park. “The automobile business is a key life of the economy and it is one area that can help us a lot in terms of economic growth.

“When you encourage more businesses to thrive, you will have more taxes to carry out developmental projects”. Earlier, the Edo Chairman of the Association, Mr. Aisimiewe Isiramen, commended the governor for creating employment in the state via the establishment of the Benin Production Centre and other laudable initiatives.

“We are seeing your developmental strides and the state has witnessed unprecedented development in different facets of the economy”. Isiramen, however, appealed to the state government to link the association to funding opportunities and acquire a parcel of land for it to help reduce the burden of rent payment.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News