Edo govt distributes relief materials to flood victims in 5 LGAs

The Edo State Government has distributed relief materials to flood victims in five local government areas across the state, including Igueben, Egor, Oredo, Ovia South-West, Ikpoba-Okha and Uhunmwonde.

Some of the distributed items include 500 bags of rice, 300 bags of beans, 300 bags of garri, 2000 cartons of instant noddles, gallons of vegetable oil and palm oil.

Addressing journalists during the distribution of materials to officials of the benefiting local councils in Benin City, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon said the gesture was in line with the mandate to ensure that flood victims in the state were given the necessary support to alleviate their plights.

The governor assured that the state government would continue with the distribution of items to other areas affected by the flood, including to students residing in Prof. Victor Uwaifo’s residential estate, off Ekenwan Road, in Egor Local Government Area (LGA).

He said, “You know the primary responsibility of any government is on security and the welfare of the people. Of course, we have been doing this and will continue to expand our reach to other victims. Recently, rainstorms affected some of our local councils and Governor Obaseki immediately intervened, promising to send more relief materials to victims. That’s why we are here today.”

According to him, “the distribution process will be transparent as the government has already constituted an audit committee, while the Local Government Emergency Management Committee (LGEC) headed by the chairmen of the councils will ensure that only persons affected by the flood disaster benefit from the distribution.”

The beneficiaries, who commended the governor for the intervention, said Obaseki has continued to match his promises to the Edo people with actions

The representative of the Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha LGA, Hon. Balogban Kingsley, while applauding the governor’s magnanimity, described the distribution of items as timely.

He, however, assured of the council’s readiness to deliver the items for onward distribution to the victims of flooding in the council area, noting that only the affected victims would benefit as spelled out on the distribution list.

The Chairman of Igueben LGA, Hon. Jossie Ogedegbe, thanked the governor for his show of love and concern, particularly towards the welfare of the people.

Ogedegbe said the council would continually support the Obaseki-led administration in its bid to empower citizens of the state, especially those affected by flooding.

vanguard