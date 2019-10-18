Edo federal lawmaker lauds FG, Labour over minimum wage saga

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance, Mr Dennis Idahosa, had commended both the Federal Government and Labour unions over the peaceful resolution on the issues surrounding the full implementation of the national minimum wage.

A press release made available to journalists in Benin City yesterday, he lauded the government and the labour unions for averting industrial action that would have further impacted negatively on the nation’s economy.

According to lawmaker, “I am very pleased that this issue delaying the implementation of the minimum wage have been laid to rest and the proposed strike action averted.

“To me, this peaceful resolution has demonstrated the never give up of the spirit, though tough, the key actors were able to sit and find a way out of the logjam.”

Idahosa, however, said that now that the issues have been sorted out, the Nigerian workers can now go about their normal duty of moving the country forward without haven to worry about when the implementation of the minimum wage will commence.

The lawmaker reiterated that the National Assembly would always be willing to come out with policies that would not be detrimental to the welfare of the Nigerian workers.

After three days of the meeting, the government and the labour unions in the early hours of Friday sorted the issues of consequential adjustment for other categories of workers that have delayed the implementation of the minimum wage which President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law in April this year.

Vanguard News