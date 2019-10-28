Edo assembly open to ‘aggrieved’ lawmakers says Obaseki

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- THE governor of Edo stste, Mr Godwin Obaseki yesterday said the state house assembly remain opened to the members yet to be inaugurated and urged them to present themselves for inauguration just as he advised those who still feel aggrieved to approach the courts for redress.

Reacting to a press conference in Abuja by the aggrieved lawmakers where they said Obaseki has crossed red line on the controversial inauguration of the house, Obaseki through a statement issued by Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie said that the state is peaceful, as law-abiding citizens go about their lawful activities without any hinderance or disturbances.

According to him, “Edo State is peaceful. Law-abiding citizens are going about their lawful activities without hinderance or disturbance. We just finished hosting the National Festival for Culture and Arts (NAFEST), which the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo attended. We also hosted the Comptroller General’s Annual Conference of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). These successful events held last week and captivated everyone in the state, who were all in a joyful mood while they lasted.

One, therefore, wonders in which universe the purported anarchy exists.”

Osagie noted that Edo legislators are carrying on with their legislative activities and the aggrieved lawmakers-elect are free to walk in to get inaugurated whenever they wanted as no one is denying them such right.

According to him, “The lawmakers-elect are free to come forward for their inauguration. The Anthony Enahoro Complex is always open for them to walk in to get inaugurated and represent their people.

“The issue of proclamation and the authenticity of the June 17 inauguration has been settled by a Port Harcourt Federal High Court ruling, which upheld the actions taken by the Edo State Governor and restraining him from issuing any other such proclamation. As a law-abiding government, the state has respected that judgement.

“What is expected from an aggrieved person is for him or her to go to court for redress, which is what the state has done in the first instance.”

“It is rather unfortunate that instead of approaching the courts, the aggrieved lawmakers are resorting to threats and appeal to emotion. We just want to call on them to present themselves for inauguration and stop dragging the good name of the state in the dust in the quest for their selfish interests,” he added.

