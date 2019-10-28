Edo 2020: Suspected hoodlums disrupt EPM meeting in Owan East

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-city

The crisis rocking Edo State All Progressives Congress degenerated on Sunday as members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) meeting in Ivbiaro, Owan East local government area were attacked by suspected hoodlums and in the process some of them sustained injuries and their vehicles destroyed.

Narrating the attack on EPM meeting where some persons have been hospitalized in Auchi, Etsako West local government area, Barrister Ibrahim Bawa in whose residence the meeting was to hold said they had validly obtained permission from the Divisional Police Officer in Afuze and the Area Commander in Igarra where they were given the clearance to hold the meeting.

“At about 1 pm, while we were waiting for more members to arrive from other parts of Edo north, we saw some people armed with machetes, axes and other dangerous weapons among them were the chairman of the council, Andrew Osigwe, the Commissioner of Education Jimoh Ijegbai.

They came and said there is an instruction from the state governor that any meeting apart from that of APC must not be allowed to hold and then pounced on us beating people mercilessly, they destroyed about 150 chairs out of the 500 we arranged in my compound.

They destroyed all the vehicles parked in front of my house owned by people who were coming for the meeting and injured one of us; the coordinator of EPM, Comrade Carlis Imolore who is right now in a private hospital in Auchi.”

Corroborating the incident, a former member of the House of Representatives and former commissioner in the state, Hon Abdul Oroh said he became suspicious when one of the attackers started calling him apparently to know his whereabouts in the area few days before the Sunday attack.

All calls to Osigwe yesterday did not go through but Ijegbai denied the allegation saying he believed the attack was as a result of the leadership crisis rocking EPM in the area.

He said “I am aware that there is a leadership crisis between Bawa and Abdul Oroh on who is the leader of EPM in the area Anybody that knows my history very well will know that I am a man of peace, I am trained lawyer, this is my 26th year as a lawyer so I don’t see myself leading anybody to go and destroy any meeting, but one thing I know is that I am a member of APC, I don’t know anything about EPM, EPM is not a registered political whatsoever”.

”To the best of my knowledge, I know that they have two parallel leadership of EPM in Owan East, and since March I have not set my eyes on Bawa, we don’t see, he does not stay in this state. I don’t know what transpired within them but I learned that the meeting was disrupted. That is all I can see about it”

Meanwhile a press statement by Gideon Obhakhan o behalf of EPM yesterday condemned the attack saying “This senseless attack is obviously a fulfillment of recent threats by Edo State governor to deal ruthlessly with any opposition and voice of dissent, in his desperate bid to return himself as governor of Edo State despite his massive rejection by Edo people”.

”Edo People’s Movement hereby condemns in very strong terms, this barbaric act which is totally uncalled for in a democracy where the freedom of association is a fundamental right of every citizen. This attack is yet another one added to the series of unwarranted intimidation and threats of demolition of properties belonging to members of Edo People’s Movement”.

”EPM will like to seize this opportunity to again call on the Inspector General of Police and other relevant security agencies to call Mr Obaseki to order so that we can avoid a situation of complete lawlessness and anarchy in Edo State.”

