Edo 2020: Owan West APC leaders differ over Obaseki’s adoption

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

THERE is division among leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owan West local government area of Edo state over the adoption of Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term as governor of the state.

A statement credited to some ward leaders through Hon Raymond Osumah debunked reports that they had earlier endorsed Obaseki for a second term describing it as unfortunate that the council chairman, Mr Frank Ilaboya deceived some of the ward chairmen to a meeting held in his office at the council Secretariat, were issues relating to unsettled stipends for three months were discussed.

But a former lawmaker in the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, said only three Ward Chairmen are currently not in support of the second term ticket of Obaseki.

His words, “APC Owan West is with Obaseki. I and other leaders are supporting Obaseki. The coming back of Obaseki is a task that must be accomplished. It is sacrosanct. Any individual saying rubbish in the papers means nothing to us. In my area, we have good roads, our schools are being renovated so we are with Obaseki based on what he has done.

Chairman Ward two in Owan West, Mr Aroye Lucky, said the comments by Osumah were wrong as there was no time 11 Ward chairmen asked him to speak to the press on their behalf.

He said, “I saw the report that Owan West did not endorse Obaseki. That is a lie. You do not use one interview to generalise the entire local government. APC is one big family in Owan West.

Chairman of Owan West, Mr Ilaboya Frank, said the second term of Obaseki was non-negotiable.

He said; “It is my duty to talk to the party structure and I have been doing that. We the leaders of APC are behind Obaseki. I have been having meetings with stakeholders. I invited the Chairmen and they told me there is no problem. No sooner had we taken that report the other people started threatening some of them.”

