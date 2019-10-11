Ovia South West Local Government led by its executive chairman, Comrade Destiny Enabulele, has reaffirmed the endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term.

At an enlarged meeting which had in attendance councillors, supervisory councillors, Special Assistants to the Chairman and All Progressives Congress (APC) ward Chairmen, they reiterated support for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid.

Speaking at the meeting, Hon. Destiny said his administration’s endorsement of the governor is based on the legacy of performance and excellent delivery of people-oriented governance.

The council boss added that any other contestant for the office of governor in Edo State for 2020 is a counterfeit, stating categorically that nobody in the state would say they have not felt Obaseki’s impact one way or the other.

Enabulele stated that the massive infrastructural development across the three senatorial districts of Edo State and the governor’s praise-worthy disposition in putting the welfare of the state workers in the front burner are eloquent testimonies to his outstanding performance.

The ward chairmen and councillors maintained that Governor Obaseki deserves unbroken two terms in office just like his predecessor.

Vanguard News Nigeria.