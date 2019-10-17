By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress now a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Blessing Agbomhere has condemned the attack on the residence of the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole describing it as an infringement on his right just as he called for an end to political violence in Edo State ahead of next year’s governorship election.

A statement Agbomere issued in Benin City yesterday said a violent approach to divergent ideologies has never promoted true democracy in any society.

He stated that it was obvious that the sponsored thugs attempted to humiliate and intimidate Oshiomhole when they swooped on his Benin residence at Okorotun Street, GRA, Benin City.

Agbomhere noted that mobilizing and sponsoring thugs to Oshiomhole’s house was an infringement on his fundamental rights to “private and family life, trespass to his property, violation and breach of his rights to dignity of human person, personal liberty and freedom of movement as guaranteed in Sections 34, 35, 37 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

He stated that Sections 508, 513 and 517 of the Criminal Code spelled out punishment such offenders as done in the attack on Oshiomhole, for which all perpetrators are liable to the punishment of imprisonment.

According to him, “Practicing democracy should not just be expressed in the speech of politicians, it must flow from their actions. Divergent interests and opinions are vitiating elements of political developments and the sweeteners of democracy.

“Political violence is like a mad dog on the loose which can bite the king and its cheerleaders when the society refuses to muzzle it in time.

“We all have the constitutional duty to prevent the commission of any crime, regardless of who perpetrates it and for what reason.

“I condemn this attack in its entirety, and urge the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police and Edo State Government to step up their efforts in the protection of lives and property in the state”.

vanguard