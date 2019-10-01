Breaking News
ECOWAS Court holds week-long tv, radio sensitisation in Lagos

Hon Justice Edward Asante, President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, has led a delegation of the court to Lagos for a week-long radio and television sensitization campaign on the Court.

According to a statement by the Media and Communications Department on Tuesday in Abuja, the week-long sensitization campaign will hold between Oct. 1 and Oct. 5. “The delegation which also includes Justice Dupe Atoki and staff will undertake radio and television programmes as well as advocacy visits to high-level officials of the State.

 

“The programme is an annual rotational campaign undertaken in the Member States of the Community to create awareness on the Court. “Particularly its mandate, jurisdiction, competence, and activities through the media in order to improve access to the Court,’’ the statement read in part.

 

Activities lined up during the campaign include courtesy visits to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as well as the state Chief Judge and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice among others. According to the statement, the delegation will also take the campaign to the Law students of the Lagos State University.

They will hold interactive panel discussions on the State Radio and Television as well as a press conference.

