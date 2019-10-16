Organizers of the Naija Drivers And Riders Carnival and awards are set to celebrate private and commercial drivers for their immense role in the economic development, noting that they remain a major contributor to daily activities in the Nigerian society.

The National Coordinator of the Carnival, Hon Andy Oyeaqanau who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, at the flag-Off of the Carnival/ National Road Transport Merit Award (NAROTMA) 2019 said there is need to celebrate drivers and identify their importance in economic development as nothing can be done on the roads without them.

Speaking on the theme “I Celebrate A Driver I Celebrate My Self,” Oyeaqanau said the maiden edition of the award which will take place Friday in Abuja is organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation to also create awareness on the increasing road crashes.

He noted that “the sole purpose of drivers carnival is to give that honour to drivers, to let the whole world know the importance of driving and the importance of drivers in our daily activities.

“We felt that when you meet drivers you say this common driver and we now went up to think whether these people are really common. It is from the common aspect and uncommon aspect of drivers that this very particular programme came up.

He added that the event is also designed to help promote and drive key government safety policies that will stimulate change in the area of safety on the roads. “We are also creating awareness on the increase on-road crashes and honour drivers and others who are contributing to the safety of Nigerians on the roads.

“Also, there is a policy from Federal Ministry of Transport called ‘Road Crime Control System (RCCS)’. It helps control crime in Nigeria. It has been in the pipeline but now is coming in to the books with this event,

“From Ministry of Interior we have the Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (NISPSAS). These are technological device for safety on Nigerian roads, so we want to use this carnival to drive home these policies to Nigerian drivers with Awards on Friday at International Conference Centre, Abuja. The Queen of England will also get an award because driving in Nigeria originated from our colonial masters,” Onyeqanau said.

He said the awards include Accidental, Life Time Achievement, Information and posthumous, all to celebrate drivers, while a nationwide tour will start after the award ceremony to Nov. 30.

The representative of the Ministry of Transportation, Sharana Aine Jennifer said drivers need to be celebrated going by their critical roles in the Society.

“We have to celebrate the drivers because we all have children that go to school. We see school buses that take them to school and back home, that is why we should celebrate and appreciate them.

On his part, the Managing Director, Fyemto Integrated Logistics And Transport Services, Bully Edwin said the award will also present opportunity to discuss the confidence of the driver against insecurity on the Nigerian roads. “We are also using the event to sensitize drivers on safety measure on the roads particularly now the country is facing serious security threats, many which occur on the roads.”

