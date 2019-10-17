Driver in court for allegedly stealing employer’s 104 cartons of beer

A 30-year-old man, Olayinka Ajao, was on Thursday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing employer’s 104 carton of beer valued at N500, 240.

The defendant, a company driver, whose address was not given, is being tried for conspiracy, stealing and presentation of fake driver’s licence.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chekube Okeh told the court that the offences were committed on May 23, at 23 Alani Doherty St., Ikeja, inside Guinness Warehouse.

Okeh alleged that the defendant, who was to return 118 cartons of beer to the company warehouse, only arrived with 14 cartons and when the Chief security officer asked him, he could not give any satisfactory reason.

“The case was reported at the police station and when the police visited the address the defendant gave as his residential address, at Ijegun area of Lagos, they found he had packed out of the house.

“It was there that the police got to know that the driver’s licence the defendant tendered was his brother’s own,” he said.

Okeh told the court that the offences contravened Sections 287,365 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.





The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O Akinde granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 6, for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria.