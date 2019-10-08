Breaking News
Translate

Drama as accused person collapses in court

On 3:02 pmIn Newsby

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A 21-year-old man, Segun Balogun, who was docked before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo on Monday for alleged stealing collapsed in court after hearing charges against him.

court
Federal High Court, Lagos

The accused person, according to the charge sheet, committed the offence on October 4 at Nelson Mandela freedom park, Osogbo.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge of stealing.

The court clerk read the first offence on the charge sheet to which the accused pleaded not guilty.

However, before the clerk could finish reading the second charge, the accused person slumped right in the dock.

The prosecutor, Adeoye Kayode, told the court that the accused person was healthy before he was brought to the court.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Risikat Olayemi, asked the accused person to be taken to the hospital for proper medication and adjourned the case till October 14 for mention.

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.