Drama as accused person collapses in court after hearing charges

He was arraigned on three counts bothering on stealing.

The accused person, according to the charge sheet, committed the offence on October 4, 2019, at Nelson Mandela freedom park, Osogbo.

A 21-year-old man, Segun Balogun who was docked before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo on Monday for alleged stealing collapse in court after hearing charges against him.

The court clerk read the first offence on the charge sheet to which the accused pleaded not guilty.

However, before the clerk could finish reading the second charge, the accused person slumped right in the dock.

The prosecutor, Adeoye Kayode, told the court that the accused person was healthy before he was brought to the court.