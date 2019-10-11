Dr. Siju leads thousands of women and men in Arise Walk for Life

Come Saturday, October 12, 2019, gender rights activist, lawyer, and founder of Arise Women’s Conference, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, will lead thousands of women and men in a pulsating walk, aerobics, and rhythmic dances to keep fit and keep life. This is the much talked about Arise Walk for Life.

The event which begins from 7.00 am at the Eko Atlantic, Lagos is expected to be a massive rendezvous with the expected presence of stars and celebrities from sports , the entertainment industry and icons of business.The now celebrated annual event will also attract captains of industry, technocrats, the political class, diplomats, spiritual leaders and people from all walks of life.

The convener, Dr. Siju says, “there is a critical need for us to keep fit. We need these exercises to keep our body and spirit in tune. Healthy people make a healthy nation. Our nation needs to be in robust shape.

Our leaders, technocrats, market women, homemakers, all of us, we must be bouncy, we must be as fit as fiddle physically and mentally to keep our nation going in the right direction. So we are trying to make it fun, to make people enjoy keeping fit. The Arise Walk for Life is a place for everyone irrespective of status, tribe, religion or nationality, it is a place for all”, she stated.

The Arise Walk for Life is part of the events that hold every year as fore-runners to the flagship event, Arise Women’s Conference. The first leg of the programme was the Skill Acquisition and Empowerment programme which saw the empowerment of over 1000 women.

The Arise Women’s Conference will hold on Saturday, November 26, 2019, at the City of David in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Dr. Siju and her team have called this year theme, BLOOM because as they put it, ‘now is the time for women to bloom, and flourish like the full flower at the height of her glory”.

The conference promises to be a glowing arena for good works and a confluence of inspiration and hope as it will be graced by serving and former First Ladies, Wives of Federal and State Legislators, Captains of industry, international guests, and technocrats.

And Dr. Siju says, “the Arise Women’s Conference 2019, will be a timeless experience”.

