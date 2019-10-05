DPR, Fire Service partner against illegal gas skid operators in Osun

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Federal Fire Service on Friday advised illegal cooking gas skid operators and filling stations in Osun to regularise their operations or risk being shut.

DPR’s Operations Controller in Osogbo, Mr Ademola Makinde, gave the warning during a fire drill demonstration by the Federal Fire Service at the DPR Office in Osogbo.

Makinde, who noted that many of the cooking gas sellers in the state were operating without licence, said that there was need for the fire service to ensure that gas skid operators comply with the rules before being issued a certificate to operate.

He said the department would continue its routine surveillance to ensure that all gas skid operators conform to the laws and operational guidelines.

“Although our activities here in Osun is limited to downstream and gas, but these come with many hazards.

“That is why we need the support of the fire service in fire disaster management.

“It is very disheartening that many people sell gas in open places as well as residential areas, without minding the danger it poses.

“But we will continue to clamp down on them until they conform,” Makinde said.

Makinde, who confirmed a cordial relationship between the DPR and the Fire Service, noted that the department would continue to collaborate with the service on fire disaster management.

The Deputy Controller of Federal Fire Service, Osun Command, Mr Babatunde Obisesan, said that the operation of illegal gas skid and filling stations needed urgent attention in the state.

According to him, now that the Federal Service is fully operational in Osun, it will collaborate with DPR in fire risk management at filling stations and gas skids in the state.

He said the service would carry out an inspection of filling and gas stations to ensure that they have all the necessary fire-fighting equipment.

Obisesan said that any filling station or gas centre without the required equipment would have its certificate withdrawn. (NAN)

