Down syndrome Awareness Month: Anthos House Wins Silver in Charity Football Match

As part of its annual Down Syndrome Awareness Month programme, the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria hosted a 5-a-side charity football match on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The event took place at Kernel Recreational Centre, Surulere, and at the end of several rounds of matches, Anthos House’s staff team won the silver medal, while the school’s students’ team went home with the bronze medal.

Speaking after her teams got the medals, Dr Kimberley Scollard, the Head of School at Anthos House, remarked that she was delighted with her teams’ performance. She declared that “though it was a friendly match, the participating teams made it interesting and competitive. I believe that in a game like this, everybody is a winner. The most important thing is that people are aware that Down Syndrome is simply a genetic disorder, and people with the challenge shouldn’t be segregated.

“They should be accepted as unique members of our society and also be offered an inclusive education. That was the reason the management of our mother school, Greensprings School, established Anthos House, to provide quality special education to children with special needs and equip them with life skills.”

Aside from the football match played on the day, there was also, a family fun-fair and attendees had a chance to interact while playing lots of other exciting outdoor games. The Down Syndrome Awareness Month started with a seminar on September 28th and will end with a fundraising and award night on November 1st, 2019