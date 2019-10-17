Don’t pay any money to our staff for services, JAMB advises candidates

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has advised candidates not to pay money to any of its staff for any services.

Rather, JAMB has asked the candidates to direct all payments for its services to the Treasury Single Account, TSA.

“All payments on JAMB services are made directly to the board’s TSA. Please be informed that the board frowns on any form of financial dealings between candidates and workers,” JAMB said in a tweet, Thursday.

In the series of tweets on its verified handle @JAMBHQ,apparently in response to a Twitter user, @fluxxyynn,who had accused its staff of extorting candidates, the board maintained that:” candidates involved in any financial transaction with a staff of the board should notify the board immediately and also provide any useful information about such staff for necessary action.”

The board also advised candidates who wish to write the 2020 UTME to visit the nearest National Identity Management Commission’s office to have their data captured.

It said candidates must register for the National Identification Number as a prerequisite to writing the 2020 examination.

“All candidates wishing to take the 2020 UTME must have the National Identification Number. Prospective candidates are urged to visit the nearest NIMC office for their capturing. The board would only register candidates with NIN,” it said.

It advised candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to report any of its workers involved in fraudulent financial transactions with them for necessary action.

JAMB said it frowns at any form of financial dealings between candidates and its workers.

The twitter user with the handle; had accused some workers of JAMB in its Lagos office of extorting N2000 from students who wanted to do any documentation with them.

The tweeter user tweeted: “@JAMBHQ office In Lagos keeps extorting money from students who want to do any documentation with them. Taking as much as 2000 naira bribe from students to have their data captured after paying 16,000 Naira to Jamb account. Everyone extort you in this country.”

vanguard