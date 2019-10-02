Don’t divest 50% equity from Edo Azura power project, Obaseki urged

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Edo state, Mr John Mayaki has urged the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki to perish the thought of divesting 50% of the state equity stake in Edo Azura Power Project and invest proceeds in the industrial park project since the legislative arm of government that will give approval to such ambition was yet to be put in place.

Mayaki, a former Chief Press Secretary to the Edo state governor who gave the charge at a media interface Monday in Abuja noted that the ambition of Governor Obaseki would end in futility because of the faulty processes involved in the divestment of state’s equity.

According to Mayaki; “First is the process – Understanding that the money in question is the states implies understanding the bureaucratic protocol of accessing and determining the best value and usage of public funds. This, therefore, requires the painstaking involvement of state lawmakers who must preside, commune and brainstorm on this idea as presented by the executive arm. This way, they supervise and determine if indeed, it is a worthy ambition.

But in Edo state, as popularly known, there is no legally constituted legislature to sit on the case, as the legislative arm has been undermined by no one else but the Governor. This opens up and presents the second problem: execution.

“If the process of supervising and assessing the executive ambition is intrinsically fraught with the crisis, what assures upright devotion to the pursuit of the laid claims made by the Governor? And this worry is given more validation by the historical records of the present administration. Known for its characteristic attitude of making but not fulfilling promises, sometimes even denying them, how can the public cast their truth on this ambition, believing that Obaseki’s administration has the interest of the people at heart?

“It should then be recalled at this juncture that the administration aims to divest 2.1 billion naira into a 200billion dollar project. By mere proportion, the incoming fund is like a drop of water in an ocean. But the most expedient question it invites is that of the original plans of the Industrial project. If the Industrial Park project needs such a fund that is paltry when compared to its budget, then where and what really originally funds the project?

“But worse fear exists: where is the money really going and for what purpose? The Governor may have in his speech repeatedly rehashed his administration’s keenness to invest the money into the industrial sector of the state in an aim to shock and reinvigorate the sector for the employment and productive benefit of Edo state and her citizens. Yet there are validated reasons for fear and some quarters have suspected that the fund could be hijacked by a private company.

“Two things again stand out. First is that Gov. Obaseki has created a frightful reputation, undermining himself whenever he proposes a-money-involved idea. This can be said, was brought upon himself by no other person than himself. In the months he spent creating an image of himself, subtly announcing through his actions, that no heartless disposition is beyond him, he sows a seed; now fully germinated and blossoming, he must reap its fruits.

“Finally, the second consequence is Obaseki’s arrival to the evening of power. He has stirred waters, and dragged to his net, the little fishes of minor profits; but now he must answer to bigger and more daring creatures of the sea: for Obaseki who claimed the previous administration achieved nothing, from where then comes the N2.1 billion he intends to divest? And what, most importantly, will be his own legacy? Failure? Debts? Or does he wish to be like those men who Barrack Obama explains to take and take and take, without the ambition to give and build, creating a legacy?

“Obaseki throwing the legislature into crisis has therefore eliminated the chances of having his ambition legally asserted, and for this, he is made a man who has shot himself in the foot, and now, he must remain rooted to a spot, not progressing, not making or finding peace, his past sins haunting him until the time comes for him to go home—and then he will be voted home to rest”.