Doha 2019: Okowa hails Ese Brume for Nigeria’s only medal

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated long jumper, Ese Brume, for winning Nigeria’s only medal at the just-concluded International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) competition in Doha.

The Delta-born Africa’s reigning long jump queen lept 6.91 metres on Sunday to win Bronze, Nigeria’s only medal at the tournament which ended that day.

In a statement on Tuesday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa commended Brume for redeeming Nigeria’s image by getting the solitary medal at the nick of time at the competition.

The governor who had congratulatory conversation with 23-year-old Brume on telephone, described her as a “star that has continued to shine, dazzling gloriously for Delta and Nigeria”.

The athlete is current Commonwealth champion in Long Jump and won gold medal in the event, leaping 6.69 metres at the All African Games in Rabat, Morocco, in August, this year.

Okowa said that his administration was proud of the various feats achieved by Deltans, including Brume, in sports, assuring that the government would continue to support the growth of budding talents in sports as a strategy for building a Stronger Delta.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our illustrious daughter, Ese Brume, for winning the only medal for Nigeria at the IAAF championship, which ended on Sunday in Doha.

“As a state, our greatest asset is not just oil and gas deposits but in human capital which we have continued to develop.

“We are delighted that Deltans have sustained winning streak and excellence in their chosen field in sports.

“To build a stronger Delta of our dream, we will continue to use sports as a tool for massive human capital development, especially as the future of sports in Delta and Nigeria remains very bright,” he said.