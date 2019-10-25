Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Doctor suspended after baby was born without a face

On 6:00 amIn Foreign, Newsby

Doctor suspended after baby was born without a face

 

A Portuguese obstetrician has been suspended after a baby was born without a nose, eyes or part of his skull.

The parents of baby Rodrigo had not been aware of their son’s severe physical abnormalities until he was born earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Medical doctor charges nursing mothers on benefits of exclusive breast-feeding

Medical council officials have voted to suspend Doctor Artur Carvalho over allegations of negligence.

It has emerged that other complaints, dating back more than a decade, have been made involving other babies.

Reports of those cases, detailed by Portuguese media, have provoked widespread outrage.

READ ALSO: Baby born at 25 weeks saved

Dr Carvalho has not commented publicly on any of the allegations and according to BBC, he has not been reached directly.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.