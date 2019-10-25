Doctor suspended after baby was born without a face

A Portuguese obstetrician has been suspended after a baby was born without a nose, eyes or part of his skull.

The parents of baby Rodrigo had not been aware of their son’s severe physical abnormalities until he was born earlier this month.

Medical council officials have voted to suspend Doctor Artur Carvalho over allegations of negligence.

It has emerged that other complaints, dating back more than a decade, have been made involving other babies.

Reports of those cases, detailed by Portuguese media, have provoked widespread outrage.

Dr Carvalho has not commented publicly on any of the allegations and according to BBC, he has not been reached directly.

