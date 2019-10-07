Djokovic wins Millman to claim maiden Japan Open

Novak Djokovic needed just 70 minutes to defeat Australian John Millman and win the Japan Open in Tokyo.

In his first appearance at the tournament in Tokyo, the Serb has looked supreme all week. And the world No 1 outclassed Millman in a convincing 6-3 6-2 victory.

It is Djokovic’s fourth title of the year and 76th of his illustrious career. In his runners-up speech, Millman hailed Djokovic as an ‘absolute champion’ and the champion thanked the Australian for his comments. Djokovic said: “I want to thank you, John, for very nice words. How 9-man Barca thrash Sevilla 4-0 in La Liga encounter

Ruthless Barca thrash Sevilla but have two players sent off

“It is really nice for you to say that. I only have nice words to say to you, your fighting spirit, you as a person off the court and of course on the court as a tennis player.

“What you bring out to the court is always with heart and true honest, competitive spirit. Well done for this week. You deserve to be in the final.

“This was the first time I participated in Japan, the Rakuten Open. It’s been an amazing week. Not just on the court but off the court.

“And I owe great gratitude to the tournament organization. You made me personally and my entire team very comfortable, very welcome.

“We felt like at home. We spent an amazing 10 days in Japan. And I can’t wait to be back hopefully for the Olympic Games.”

It was also the 10th time in Djokovic’s career that he won the title in his debut appearance at a tournament.

The 500 ATP Ranking points, Djokovic is now just 1,460 points behind Rafael Nadal ahead of the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai, which began today.

Source: Daily Express

Vanguard News