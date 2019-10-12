Breaking News
Djenepo wins Budweiser Goal of the Month award

Moussa Djenepo has won the September Budweiser Goal of the Month award for his skilful solo winner for Southampton at Sheffield United.

On his first Premier League start, Djenepo used brilliant skill and strength to hold off a Sheff Utd midfielder before beating two defenders and striking past goalkeeper Dean Henderson to secure a 1-0 victory.

It is the second time in a row that the Budweiser Goal of the Month has been scored at Bramall Lane. August’s winner from Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes came there too.

Djenepo’s effort was chosen as the winner by a panel of experts combined with a public vote, beating seven other September contenders, according to Premier League officials.

The 21-year-old claims Southampton’s first Goal of the Month award since his team-mate Sofiane Boufal won with a solo run against West Bromwich Albion in October 2017, a strike that was also voted the best of the Premier League season.

The Malian is also only the fourth player from Africa to pick up the prize, following Boufal, Jean Michael Seri and Victor Wanyama.

