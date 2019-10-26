DJ TGarb: Introducing rave of the moment

By Juliet Ebirim

There’s one exciting female disc jockey in Lagos right now lighting up high profile events with some electrifying performances. Born Tomi Garber in London some few years ago is the new sensation thrilling Lagos brands and fans with her disc jockey skills.

Tomi who is fondly referred to as DJ TGarb by her fans began her musical journey when she was gifted a keyboard by her family. That romance with her keyboard nurtured her passion for music and after securing some enviable credentials in the bag, she moved on to broadcasting. While in the United Kingdom, DJ TGarb took up a radio and TV presenter job and along the line she contemplated adding some other skills to her broadcasting job. Her medical doctor father suggested the idea of DJ’ing and she jumped on it, got herself a set of decks, watched a lot of YouTube videos. She also practised for hours trying to hone her skills and like they say, the rest is history. Over the last years, DJ TGarb has learned the ropes and mastered her craft so well that she now handles A-list events like a veteran.

Though still not in Eldorado, the young female DJ has shown so much potential and she is such a joy to watch doing her thing. According to the soft spoken DJ some of the highlight of her career include traveling around the world for work, particularly the fact she is getting paid to have the best of both worlds.

Growing up in London coupled with excellent parenting, has shaped her into a likeable personality. She has learned how to endure the phase of small beginnings and her patience is surely paying off in the entertainment industry.

VANGUARD