…Pastor disobeyed late elder’s burial instruction—Member

By Dayo Johnson

THE 42-year-old founder of a Pentecostal church, Divine Mount Zion Gospel Ministry in Akure, Ondo State capital, Femi Olorunsoromidayo, slumped and died while officiating at the funeral service of a 78-year-old member of his church, Elder Samuel Rotimi, at Erusu-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of the state.

Reports had it that Elder Rotimi had specifically instructed the founder of the church, before his death, that he should be buried at his residence in Akure and not in his home town, Erusu-Akoko, whenever he died.

Vanguard gathered that Rotimi’s family members gave a counter-instruction to the founder, asking that their brother be buried in his home town and not Akure.

They reportedly impressed it on the clergyman that all the burial plans hitherto scheduled for Akure should be cancelled and his corpse moved to his home town, and the cleric agreed.

He was said to have received the corpse in Akure and, thereafter, directed that it should be transported to the deceased home town for final burial ceremony.

A church member, who spoke with newsmen in confidence, said the clergyman initially insisted that he would abide by the instruction of the deceased, that his remains be buried in Akure.

The member said: “Since the late pastor, including his immediate family, had limited authority over the burial plan, he arranged for an ambulance which took the corpse to Erusu-Akoko, alongside his family members and some church members.

“But the unexpected happened when the pastor was conducting the burial service at the cemetery. He started feeling uncomfortable after which he became unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital in Akoko, where he was later confirmed dead.”

An eyewitness said: “The same ambulance which conveyed the remains of the late church member to Erusu for burial, was also used to convey the corpse of the pastor back to Akure.”

‘We don’t want Police on this’

Vanguard gathered that the family of the deceased elder was contemplating bringing his corpse back to Akure for burial, according to his wish before he passed on.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased clergyman declined comment on the incident. His church members said they were still mourning and not ready to speak on the matter for now.

Contacted, state Police Command image-maker, Femi Joseph, said the case was not reported at the police division station in the area.

Joseph added that the concerned persons may have decided to keep the matter to themselves, adding “as we speak, none of the people concerned has reported the matter to the Police in Erusu-Akoko.”

Vanguard investigation revealed that the families of both victims decided that each family should mourn their loss without involving the Police.

One of the church members told Vanguard in confidence: “Since we are members of the same church, our leaders have decided to allow the matter rest without bringing the Police into it.

“There is nothing the Police want to investigate in this matter.

“If they are involved they will further cause division and disharmony in the church, as our church leaders from each family would be invited for questioning and in the process detained.”

