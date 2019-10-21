Distorted values affecting Nigeria’s growth, says lawmaker

Rep. Samuel Onuigbo, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia in the House of Representatives, says the distortion of values is affecting the development of the country.

Onuigbo made the remark in Abuja on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We need to return to the good old days when values were appreciated and considered a way of life.

“Obviously, the distortion of values has also affected the quality of leadership in the country.

“As a country, we have the strength to take up issues but we need people to guide us in that direction.

“ When I was working in the U.S. Embassy, all I did was to support and work for my community.

Also read:

“People were wondering if I did not need to drive a car but I was interested in building schools, hospitals and things that will have a direct impact on the people.

“I know that there are pockets of people like that but we are struggling with distortion of values that has characterised almost everything that is happening across the country,’’ Onuigbo said.

He pointed out that poor quality of governance recorded in various tiers of government-provided an assessment of the current situation of value and appreciation.

Onuigbo said there was a need to emphasise morals, values, ethics and character in every endeavour, “not only in leadership level’’.

“People do not live their lives in moral or ethical isolation but grow up within particular moral traditions.

“Nigeria can only flourish if citizens and leaders hold certain moral and civic values and manifest right values,’’ the legislator said.

Vanguard