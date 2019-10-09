Disseminate appropriate information to workers Okowa tells Labour

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged the organized labour to always disseminate appropriate information to the workers to engender industrial harmony in the polity.

He made the call in Asaba on Wednesday while receiving the new Executive Council members Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, who visited him.

The governor told the labour leaders that if they worked hard and made their mark, the people would recognise and appreciate them.

He expressed his belief that for the society to progress, “we should have a peaceful environment in the work place.

“There has to be a lot of partnership between government and workers; when the partnership is real, the people will enjoy the benefits of government.

“Organised labour should disseminate necessary information to workers to boost the partnership between workers and government.

“We need to re-assure Deltans and the working class that we will do our best to uplift the standard of living and ensure development in the state.”

Okowa assured that his administration would pay the new minimum wage once negotiations between the Federal Government and organized labour were finalized.

Earlier, Chairman of TUC in the state, Comrade Martins Bolum, had thanked the governor for his numerous achievements in governance, and pledged that trade unions would help in enlightening workers on government activities.

“The TUC is ready to help workers to get what they deserve and also, help to disseminate government information.

“You (Okowa) are a man of the people and we are ready to partner your administration for the people to get the best,” he stated.