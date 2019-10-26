Disobedience of lawful court orders capable of hindering Nigeria’s growth ― CJN

…Tasks varsities, others to halt vices by youths

By Joseph Erunke

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Mohammed, Saturday, warned against disobedience of lawful court orders, saying it was capable of drawing the country back from growth and development.

Tanko, who also decried the spate of youth indulgence in vices in the country, tasked educational institutions to rise up with a view to halting the menace.

He spoke at the 7th convocation ceremony of Nile University of Nigeria, held at its campus in Abuja, where he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law by the privately-owned university.

Justice Tanko, who said “the Nigerian judiciary will always be the hope of everybody, irrespective of race and status in the society”, added that ” We uphold the total adherence to the rule of law by all citizens because it is the bastion of genuine democracy.”

Hear him, “Like I always say, the Nigerian judiciary will always be the hope of everybody, irrespective of race, status in the society. We uphold the total adherence to the rule of law by all citizens because it is the bastion of genuine democracy.

“Needless to say that the disobedience of lawful court orders is antithetical to a nation’s growth and progress. “It is our passionate desire to place the Nigerian judiciary in that strategic position.” Justice Tanko Mohammad warned that the future of the country would be bleak if the youths continue in vices such as kidnapping, armed robbery and others.

According to him, the trend of such vices must be reversed as soon as possible, adding that the judiciary would continue to work for the progress and development of the country.

The CJN said, “It gives me great pleasure to make this remark at the seventh convocation of this great University.

“As one of the awardees, I am greatly pleased as this shows that the efforts we put out in life can never go unnoticed and unrewarded.

“Sometimes we may feel frustrated, disillusioned or disappointed at some situations especially when our hard work is not being recognised. But here am I today, with an honorary degree as an act of appreciation for the service I have put in for the nation.

“Nile University is one of the institutions that has put its mark on the ground in the Nigerian university system with the several achievements it has recorded.

“Some of the information available to me shows that the University has stretched its tentacles to further fields and is poised to surpass its peers in the world.

“In order to stamp out criminalities currently pervading our society and even in some universities and our campuses across the country is sad indeed, to say the least.

“It is very unfortunate to now see our students engaging in armed robbery, kidnapping, internet fraud, ritual killings, trafficking in illicit drugs and other vices.

“It is a trend that must as a matter of urgency be nipped in the bud. If our most cherished future leaders are allowed to wallow in such dangerous and inimical venture, then the future looks very bleak.

“Our hope rests on you and you must not let us down. My candid advice to you is to avoid acts capable of smearing our reputation.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor of Nile University, Prof. Osman Aras, said the institution had 491 graduands made up of ” 40 First Class, 89 Second Class Upper Division, 119 Second Class Lower and one-Third Class.”

Prof. Aras, who said the 7th convocation ceremony of the institution was a special one given that it marked ten years of establishment of the school, disclosed that several remarkable achievements had so far been recorded by the school since inception.

She said:”Nile University of Nigeria will be holding its 7th Convocation on October 26, 2019. This year’s convocation ceremony is a particularly special one since 2019 marks the 10th Anniversary of Nile University of Nigeria. So,the 7th convocation ceremony will be a dual celebration of both the accomplishments of our students and our university’s success story.”

She explained that “Nile University of Nigeria was established in 2009 to provide high-quality tertiary education for the country’s ever-increasing number of secondary school leavers”, adding that, “At the time of establishment, the university had three facilities, seven departments and 93 students.” “As the university grew and thrived over the following years, the need to provide its high-quality instruction at a higher level became increasingly apparent. Thus, in 2014, Nile University established its School of Postgraduate Studies. Today, Nile University of Nigeria has over 3000 undergraduate and Postgraduate students,25 undergraduate programmes across six facilities and 36 Postgraduate programmes across five facilities,” she further explained. Prof.Aras said the “university’s success, however, would not have been possible without the support of all Nigerians, especially the parents who trusted in our ability to deliver on the promise of equipping their children with the skills necessary to succeed in today’s globalized world.”