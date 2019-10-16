Discover Your Postgraduate Opportunities at the University of Dundee and Meet with Representatives | October 18th

In September 2019, the University of Dundee was named the “University of the Year” for Student Experience by The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020. The title confirms that Dundee is one of the best places in the United Kingdom to be a student.

Quality education is a top priority at the University of Dundee as we have received a gold award, the highest possible honor in the Teaching Excellence Framework 2017.

The University of Dundee is driven by the interest of impacting and transforming lives through the creation and application of knowledge globally.

The University of Dundee specializes in qualifications in Bachelor’s degree, Postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes related to business, law, oil and gas industry, and energy among others. There is a wide range of training and development opportunities for undergraduate students, postgraduate students and researchers, all within a supportive and structured framework in which to develop professional skills and increase the chances of securing employment and building a career portfolio.

Each year we have students from Nigeria and other parts of the world coming to study with us because of the outstanding facilities, exceptional student experience and excellent graduate employability which we offer. Global Excellence Scholarships worth £5,000 also mean that the best and brightest students want to study at Dundee.

The admission process for the January 2020 session has started for interested students seeking high-quality teaching in a compact and friendly campus with highly qualified Lecturers.

Professor Peter McEleavy, Academic Lead for Sub Saharan Africa, Professor Volker Roeben, Professor of Energy Law, International Law and Global Regulation, Professor Rapheal Heffron, Professor in Global Energy Law and Sustainability among others, will be excited to share knowledge about admission process with students at this open event. The January 2020 admission preparation for international students (postgraduate entry) will be promoting our postgraduate opportunities, particularly focusing on opportunities in law and for our Center for Energy, Petroleum, Mineral Law and Policy.

This event will yet again create another opportunity for potential postgraduate students to meet with Academics of this great institution in person. Delegates will also be happy to make on the spot admission offers to eligible students who attend with their academic documents.

This year’s event will hold on:

Date: Friday, October 18th, 2019

Time: 9:30am to 1.00pm

Venue: Envoy Hotel, 305 Diplomatic Drive, Abuja FCT

For registration, contact:

Maria Ojehseme

West Africa Recruitment Officer

+234(0)8175133447

m.z.ojehseme@dundee.ac.uk

For further information on the university; visit our website www.dundee.