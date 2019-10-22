Disaster victims receives cash donation from Delta Govt 

By Festus Ahon

Delta State Government, Tuesday gave cash assistance to about 300 victims of natural disasters from across four communities in the state.

The benefitting communities include Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Ibusa in Oshimili North, Ovwian/Aladja in Udu and Biose-Amantu in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area.

Making the presentation in Asaba through the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, the Commissioner Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Omamofe Pirah, said the cash presentation was not meant to compensate them for their losses but to cushion the effects of the disaster.

Pirah explained that officials of SEMA had earlier carried out assessment visits to ascertain the level of devastation which prompted Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene.

He said that “Delta State is susceptible to both natural and human-induced disaster such as flooding, oil spillage, fire, herdsmen menace and ethnic crisis.

“This humanitarian gesture is in line with the commitment of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the welfare of all Deltans. Therefore, on behalf of SEMA, I wish to express our profound appreciation to the Governor for providing the necessary tools to ensure swift response to various disasters across the state despite limited resources”.

The Director of SEMA, Mr. Karo Ovemeso, who also spoke at the ceremony, said the relief material was for victims of various natural disasters from 2018 till date, imploring the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the cash they have received.

Ovemeso said; “What we have done today is to in any way to pay you for your losses but to sympathize with you. In line with the stronger Delta vision, Governor Okowa is always ready to bring succor to all Deltans especially those who are distressed”.