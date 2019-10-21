Dickson’s appointment of youth, women people’s choice —OBB

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State and youth leader, Ogidi Ben Bara, Monday, said recent appointments of youth and women by the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, into the state executive council and Rural Development Authorities, RDAs, was the people’s choice.

Ogidi popularly called OBB stated this in a chat with Vanguard, where he described the appointments as the interest of Bayelsans, especially now people in the State yearn for young people to be at the affairs of governance.

According to him, there is no better time than now for the appointments and the new appointees will work with the restoration vision of the Seriake-led administration.

He said: “We the youth are very grateful to the ‘Country Man’ Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, for the bold step and wise decision to appoint young and vibrant youths into his cabinet, which 70 per cent of newly appointed special advisers are youth including special assistants, and most interestingly, the recent appointment into the Rural Development Authorities, RDAs, across the State, which 90 per cent were youth and women.

“It is really the people’s wish and aspiration and giving the youth a sense of belonging in the governance of the state and preparing them for greater leadership positions ahead. We really commend our governor. I see this as greater and positive things to come.”

According to him, the Governor has done so much in human and infrastructural development including legacy projects that will stand the test of time and will serve as the springboard for other administrations

“The developmental stride of the Governor is highly commendable because all are done with foresight into the future and nothing personally attached but for the interest of Bayelsans.

As you can see the projects are people-oriented, especially the grassroots people because our Governor is a man of the grassroots.

“There are a lot of legacy projects the Governor has embarked on and completed most of them including the Yenagoa –Nembe Road, the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road, Yenago-Oporoma Road the Agge Deep Seaport, the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Izon National Academy, Kaiama, the Bayelsa State International Cargo Airport, the Bayelsa State Medical University, Diagnostic Centre, Drug Mart and others which are all in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State Health Insurance Scheme, massive construction and rehabilitation and renovation of schools, construction health centres and hospitals, and other projects across the eight local government areas.

“The governor will not be distracted with the governorship election holding on November 16, 2019 but will be working harder to better the lives of Bayelsans”, he added.

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the governorship election, OBB said the people of Bayelsa are largely behind the candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Sen Douye Diri, and the party and he is sure the party and its candidate will come out victorious. He also called for a violence-free election.

“We are fully ready and prepare to garner the votes of Bayelsans because they are solidly behind our governorship candidate, Sen Douye Diri, and this is a man who has proven his worth and his track record speaks volumes of him. He is the person that will be considered a takeover from HSD.

“What the opposition is just doing is mere sound and its little that cannot attract the votes of Bayelsans. There is nothing to tremble and worry about as far as this election is concerned”, he said.

vanguard