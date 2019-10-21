Diaspora MOSOP flays acquisition of OML 11 by Rivers govt

By Gabriel Olawale

The United States of America, USA, Eleme chapter of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has kicked against the reported acquisition of 45 percent stake of Royal Dutch Shell Petroleum Company’s OML 11 by the Rivers State Government.

The group said the decision was unacceptable and would be resisted by the people of Ogoniland.

They expressed their views in a statement jointly signed by the Coordinator of MOSOP USA, Eleme Chapter, Mr. Koida Ejire, Secretary, MOSOP USA Eleme Chapter, Dr. Owarr Chjjor and the Secretary MOSOP CTC, USA, Godwin Lale Ollor.

“The attention of Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, Eleme Chapter USA has been drawn to the purported broadcast and publications in various media networks by the government and Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barrister Nyesom Wike that the Rivers State government has acquired 45% stake/share of Royal Dutch Shell Petroleum Company’s OML 11.

“We would like to state categorically that this ploy to rub the people of Ebubu, Eleme, Ogoni and Rivers State at large is unacceptable and we will resist this oil theft at all cost.

“We wish to state that OML 11 refers to Ogoni Mineral License include all the oil wells in Ogale, Onne, and Ejamaa Ebubu, and in other communities in Ogoniland as contained in the license or deed of operation by the company,” the statement read.

The group added in the statement that it was also true that the oil wells operated by Shell Petroleum company in Ogale, Onne, Agbata and Ejamaa communities of Eleme were not different in whole or in part but that the same block of OML 11 as provided and guaranteed in the contract licenses were sovereign right of the Ogoni people.

They said further that “hence, we demand the Royal Dutch Shell should as a matter of right bequeath OML 11 to Ogoni people.

“Royal Dutch Shell Petroleum company was declared persona non grata on January 4th 1993 following the company environmental and economic malpractice in the area.

“Shell knew or should have known that it cannot white wash it reputation by using Governor Nyesom Wike as a shield or cover up to defraud and extort Ogoni without grave consequence.

“We therefore admonish his Excellency not to go through with this abrupt plan given that Rivers State Government can’t use Rivers State money in buying Rivers State stolen wealth, nor could he reward Shell for roping, killing and destroying our environment.”

It was added in the statement that Eleme people in the diaspora strongly condemn in strong terms “the fraudulent use of Rivers State money in buying Rivers State’s stolen resources.

“We therefore suggest that rather than reward Shell oil theft that the government should use Rivers State money in providing reliable and affordable health care, good public education, uninterrupted wind and solar power, portable water, good road and regular payment of wages and pension of retirees.”

