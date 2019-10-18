By Levinus Nwabughiogu

African Diaspora Congress, ADC, has expressed shock and displeasure over the sack of the permanent ambassador of African Union, AU to the United States of America, Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao, calling for her immediate reinstatement.

ADC, a coalition of concerned citizens from the African Diaspora, committed to addressing major issues affecting Africa and the peoples of African descent on a global scale stated that ambassador Chihombori-Quao’s appointment was terminated without due process.

In a statement titled “The Ominous Removal of Ambassador Chihombori-Quao”, signed by the Secretary-General of ADC, Professor Apollos O Nwauwa and emailed to Vanguard Newspapers, Abuja Bureau on Thursday, the Congress said that the achievements of the permanent ambassador in the office were outstanding.

According to the statement, ambassador Chihombori-Quao “is treasured by a vast majority of Africans in Diaspora” and was instrumental to people coexistence of the people.

The statement read thus “The African Diaspora Congress (ADC) and friends of Africa around the world are appalled By the abrupt removal of H.E. Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao as African Union (AU) Permanent Ambassador to the United States. This unilateral decision was taken by the African Union Commission Chairperson, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, on October 7th, 2019, and purported to represent the opinions of all 55 African heads of states.

“Ambassador Chihombori-Quao was terminated without any due process appropriate for a diplomat of her calibre. Curiously, no reasons were given for removing an envoy who has brought so much hope to many about the AU and its vision for the Diaspora.

“Therefore, ADC members are outraged and are calling for her immediate reinstatement.

“The ADC called for her reinstatement in a petition that garnered worldwide support amassing over 10,000 signatures daily since launching on October 12, 2019.

“We believe that her removal is ostensibly connected with her public criticisms of the continuing European post-colonialist and neocolonialist stranglehold and pillaging of Africa, with France being the major culprit in this process given its direct involvement, and sometimes, direct intervention in African affairs.

“The ADC affirms that whatever benchmarks that the AU envisioned for its envoys in the US, Dr Chihombori-Quao has surpassed those expectations.

“She hasled with courage and vigour in galvanizing and empowering peoples of African descent globally to come together, mobilize and build the “Africa We Want” as espoused in African Union Agenda 2063.

“Ambassador Chihombori-Quao is treasured by a vast majority of Africans in Diaspora and was quite successful in uniting them to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development in Africa. She was quite effective in providing access to justice for all and building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels just as envisioned in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“She is a symbol of hope not only for the African Diaspora but for humankind. The Ambassador was a crusader for African liberation and reconnection with its Diaspora, and her removal has rallied Africans and African Diaspora in her support in the spirit of UBUNTU – I am because we are!”