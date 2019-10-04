DEVELOPING: Polish citizens to travel to US without Visa

Poland, on Friday has been officially nominated to the U.S Visa Waiver Programme by the Department of State, the White House said in a statement.

The Poland ambassador to Georgette Mosbacher said,“I’m so excited that soon, Polish citizens will be able to travel to the U.S for tourism and business without visas.

According to the White House statement, it was an important step in continuing to increase economic, security, cultural, and people-to-people connections between our two nations.

It however, added that the move still needed to be approved by the Department of Homeland Security.

Poland had been one of just five EU members whose citizens needed visas to travel to the U.S, which has long been seen as a thorn in otherwise cordial bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, entering the visa waiver programme had long been an ambition of Polish government. This, it said, might be a boost to the campaign of the governing Law and Justice party, which based its foreign policy on the alliance with the U.S.

Poland will hold a parliamentary election on Oct. 13.(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard